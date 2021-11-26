Daily coronavirus cases pass 2,000 mark in Northern Ireland for only the third time since the pandemic began
More than 2,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the latest 24 hours — the third highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic.
The most cases recorded in a single 24-hour period came on August 19, with 2,397.
The total reported by the Department of Health on Friday — 2,004 — represents only the third time the 2,000 mark has been breached for positive tests in a day.
Meanwhile, the Stormont health department also reported a further nine coronavirus fatalities to bring the total to 2,865.
There were 370 coronavirus patients in hospital when the figures were recorded on Friday morning, of whom 33 were in intensive care with 22 on ventillators.
The figures also continue to show the overall hospital capacity struggling to cope, with more patients requiring care than beds available.