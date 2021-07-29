Six hospitals in Northern Ireland are operating at more than 100 per cent general bed capacity.

The hospitals are as follows: Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Antrim Hospital, Causeway Hospital, South West Acute Hospital, the Royal Victoria Hospital and the Ulster Hospital.

The hospital care system across Northern Ireland is currently at 103 per cent capacity.

There are currently 31 patients with Covid-19 in ICU and 25 requiring the use of a ventilator.

The Department of Health (DoH) also recorded a further 1,471 new infections and two Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 9,142 have tested positive for Covid in Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

The most recent Covid related deaths were in a male and a female; one of which was from the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area and he other from Newry, Mourne and Down council area.

One of the deceased was aged between 60-79 and other person was aged 80 or older.

As hospital admissions continue to rise there is one potential glimmer of positivity - new infections over a seven day period are down 5.5 per cent from 9,677 seven days ago to 9,142 for the seven days up to today.