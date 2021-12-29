Fully vaccinated close contacts no longer need to take PCR tests in Northern Ireland, PHA announces amid record demand on testing system

Coronavirus PCR test kit

The change, which will be in place for a fortnight, has been made to “protect the testing system” amid record demand fuelled by fear of the spread of the omicron variant. It applies to anyone who has had at least two doses of coronavirus vaccine, even if they have not yet had a booster.

In a statement, the PHA said: “The Public Health Agency is urging members of the public to only book PCR tests when necessary.”

Dr Bríd Farrell, deputy director of public health at the PHA, said: “As Omicron continues to spread in Northern Ireland, we are seeing the expected rapid increase in the number of people going for PCR testing. While this shows that people are taking the issue seriously, and we thank them for that, it is also important that we protect the testing system so that those who need to be tested by PCR can get it.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are adapting the testing model in Northern Ireland. We want to make sure people with symptoms can get tested in a timely way for the next fortnight.

“Fully-vaccinated close contacts will no longer be required to take a PCR test, instead they will be advised to take a lateral flow device (LFD) test as soon as possible and continue to take daily lateral flow tests until the tenth day after the last date of contact with the positive case.

“If an LFD turns positive at any time during the 10 days, they should arrange a PCR test. Unvaccinated people will have to continue to self-isolate for 10 days as before.”