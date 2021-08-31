Fully vaccinated Michelle O'Neill tests positive for Covid-19
Northern Ireland deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, has tested positive for Covid-19 despite having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:23 pm
Ms. O'Neill confirmed the news to her followers Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
"I have contracted Covid-19.
"I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine."
The Sinn Fein MLA for Mid-Ulster: "I’ll remain in self-isolation, and hope to return to my public duties next week.
"Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney, will take forward Departmental business in the meantime.