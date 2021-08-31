Fully vaccinated Michelle O'Neill tests positive for Covid-19

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, has tested positive for Covid-19 despite having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

By Andrew Quinn
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:23 pm

Ms. O'Neill confirmed the news to her followers Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"I have contracted Covid-19.

"I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine."

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill.

The Sinn Fein MLA for Mid-Ulster: "I’ll remain in self-isolation, and hope to return to my public duties next week.

"Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney, will take forward Departmental business in the meantime.