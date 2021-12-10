From Monday, December 13, 2021, you will need to have a Covid passport or negative PCR test to access a variety of venues and events across Northern Ireland.

This will be legally enforceable and anyone who does not have either of the above will be denied entry.

Covid passports have been brought in due to the increase of cases across Northern Ireland and recent concerns over the Omicron variant.

But what are the rules for the Covid passport and how can you apply for one?

What is a Covid passport?

A Covid passport is a digital or paper certificate that includes a QR code to show you have received both of your Covid-19 vaccinations.

For anyone who cannot provide this, they can alternatively use proof of a negative PCR test result.

Covid passports will become legally enforceable from Monday, December 13, 2021.

Your paper vaccination card will not qualify as a Covid passport, you will be required to download the app or access a paper certificate.

Where will you need to have a Covid passport?

Nightclubs

Hospitality venues which serve alcohol

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and conference centres

Indoor events with 500 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated

Outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated

Events where more than 10,000 people will be present regardless of whether they are seated

What type of certification can be used?

You will need to download the COVIDCert NI app, or if you don't have access to a phone with internet access you will need to apply for a paper certificate.

Your vaccination card does not qualify as a vaccine passport.

Alternatively you can show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours, or proof of recovery from a positive PCR test in the previous 30 – 180 days.

How to get Covid passport Northern Ireland?

If you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, you can apply for a Covid certificate through the COVIDCert NI app.

If you have already got a certificate for international travel you will be able to add an additional one for domestic use.

The app displays a certificate as a QR code, which can then be scanned to confirm you are fully vaccinated.

The COVIDCert NI app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

You can learn more about the process on NI Direct's website here.

How to get a paper Covid passport?

For any reason that you cannot access the app, you can instead apply for a paper certificate by calling the telephone service 0300 200 7814, available Monday to Sunday from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm.

A paper certificate can take up to 10 working days to be received, as you will need to verify your identity in person by presenting documents at an appointed time and location.

The paper certificate is suitable for both domestic use and international travel.