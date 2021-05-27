The talented 44 year-old BBC Radio Newcastle presenter developed headaches after receiving her first dose of the vaccine.

Lisa Shaw's family said she was treated for blood clots after she received the vaccine and she tragically passed away in the Royal Victoria infirmary in Newcastle.

A coroner will now examine Ms Shaw's death after it emerged an interim fact-of-death certificate states a "complication of AstraZeneca Covid-19 virus vaccination" as a consideration.

Lisa Shaw had no underlying health conditions.

In a statement, Ms Shaw's family said they are "devastated" and explained "we will love and miss her always".

"Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later.

"She was treated by the RVI's [Royal Victoria Infirmary] intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head," said Ms Shaw's family.

"Tragically she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always.

"It's been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family."

A spokesperson for the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was "saddened" to hear about Ms. Shaw's sudden death and said it's investigation into reports of blood clots would continue.

"We are saddened to hear about the death of Lisa Shaw and our thoughts are with her family.

"As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.

"Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing."

