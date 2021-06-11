An angry Van Morrison launched a scathing on stage attack on Health Minister, Robin Swann, after four concerts at the Europa Hotel were cancelled.

The 75 year-old singer songwriter has been an outspoken opponent of lockdowns throughout the pandemic.

As per Covid-19 regulations and restrictions in Northern Ireland, live music is still not permitted.

Sir. Van Morrison is said to have taken to the stage where he raged against Health Minister Robin Swann saying: “Robin Swann said in his Rolling Stone interview that I am dangerous, okay, well, if I can’t affect any change in this situation I don’t have any power or my power is very limited to change this situation - Robin Swann has all of the power.”

According to eyewitnesses, Sir. Van Morrison then started to chant anti-Robin Swann slogans and was joined on stage by DUP MP for North Antrim, Ian Paisley Jnr.

Howard Hastings, of Hastings Hotels which owns the Europa Hotel, said he had asked Stormont’s Executive Office for guidance two months ago on whether the concerts could go ahead but said “for four weeks they neither confirmed or denied that we could proceed”.

Mr Hastings then referred to an answer that Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, had given to a question in the Assembly on June 1.

When she was asked on that date if the concerts could proceed, Ms Hargey said: “Yes, as long as they keep within the regulations.”

Mr Hastings said: “We took that statement, made by the minister on the floor of the Assembly, who had been given the authority in this area, as a go-ahead and planned on that basis.”

He added: “So, stage set and tables laid, yesterday afternoon I received word from the Executive Office that these shows, despite the minister’s assurances, did not comply with the regulations.

“Last night, I made a request to the Executive Office one last time to consider the status of these shows, especially given the assurances I had been given.

“This afternoon, they came back to say that they remain of the view that live music is unlawful at this time.

“I have never been in the position where I have had to cancel a show at such late notice before.”