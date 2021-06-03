LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Angry backlash likely as government looks set to remove Portugal from green to amber list
People travelling from Portugal into Northern Ireland might have to self-isolate for 10 days when they return if the Executive follows the Westminster government's lead on international travel.
Last updated: Thursday, 03 June, 2021, 14:39
One additional death and 80 new infections detected in last 24 hours
There has been one further Covid-19 death recorded by Stormont’s Department of Health.
The death was included in the departmental statistics on Thursday but did not occur in the previous 24-hour reporting period.
There have been another 80 confirmed cases of the virus recorded.
On Thursday morning there were 17 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, one of whom was in intensive care.
Portugal will be removed from the green travel list on Thursday, it has been reported, writes Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent.
The summer hotspot will be put on the amber list following a meeting between the Westminster and devolved governments, and the Joint Biosecurity Centre, according to the BBC.
People returning to the UK from amber list countries must self-isolate at home for 10 days as part of coronavirus restrictions.
Many holidaymakers in Portugal face a scramble for flights home before the move is introduced, which is expected to be in the coming days.
The Government’s decision is a huge blow for the travel industry, as Portugal was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list when it was announced last month.
The PA news agency understands no additions will be made to the list on Thursday, despite speculation that Spanish and Greek islands and Malta could be added.