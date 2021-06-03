Portugal will be removed from the green travel list on Thursday, it has been reported, writes Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent.

The summer hotspot will be put on the amber list following a meeting between the Westminster and devolved governments, and the Joint Biosecurity Centre, according to the BBC.

People returning to the UK from amber list countries must self-isolate at home for 10 days as part of coronavirus restrictions.

Many holidaymakers in Portugal face a scramble for flights home before the move is introduced, which is expected to be in the coming days.

The Government’s decision is a huge blow for the travel industry, as Portugal was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list when it was announced last month.