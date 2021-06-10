The Stormont Health Committee has agreed to submit an urgent question after the Department of Health (DoH) said it could not update the committee on the spread of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland until Monday at the earliest.

The issue was raised by Sinn Fein MLA and Health Committee Chair, Colin Gildernew.

Mr. Gildernew’s concerns were echoed by MLAs from all the parties that make up the Northern Ireland Executive.

It has been reported that there could be more than 80 cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland.