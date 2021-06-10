LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Concern over spread of Delta variant but Department of Health says it is unable to brief health committee until Monday at earliest

The Department of Health (DoH) said it cannot provide the Stormont health committee with an update on the spread of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland until Monday at the earliest.

By Andrew Quinn
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 10:16 am
Updated Thursday, 10th June 2021, 10:20 am

Surge testing was carried out in Kilkeel in the last seven days after a suspected outbreak of the Delta variant.

Concern over spread of Delta variant but Department of Health says it is unable to brief health committee until Monday at earliest

The Stormont Health Committee has agreed to submit an urgent question after the Department of Health (DoH) said it could not update the committee on the spread of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland until Monday at the earliest.

The issue was raised by Sinn Fein MLA and Health Committee Chair, Colin Gildernew.

Mr. Gildernew’s concerns were echoed by MLAs from all the parties that make up the Northern Ireland Executive.

It has been reported that there could be more than 80 cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland health authorities are due to provide an update on the spread of the variant later today.

