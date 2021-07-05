LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Heated row breaks out on live radio between Stephen Nolan and evidence free 'anti-vaxxer' called Carl
BBC broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, found himself in the middle of a heated debate with a Northern Ireland man who said the reason why he is refusing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is because he has "spoken to people who actually took the vaccine".
Last updated: Monday, 05 July, 2021, 13:40
BBC broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, has clashed with a so-called ‘anti vaxxer’ Carl on The Stephen Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster.
The show started with Stephen Nolan interviewing Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer, Sir. Michael McBride who encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to receive it as soon as possible.
Sir. McBride told The Stephen Nolan Show that the more people who take the vaccine the easier it will be for the Northern Ireland Executive to lift or ease restrictions such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings and social distancing.
“I listened in great detail to that interview with Dr. McBride and I still will not be taking that vaccine,” said Carl.
When asked why, Karl said: “It’s my body, my choice and I won’t be injecting my body with drugs that has got serious side effects.”
Stephen Nolan interrupted: “Well, it doesn’t have serious side effects for the vast majority of people; you have heard the CMO quoting all of the worldwide evidence which tells you of all of the authorities which have told that these vaccines are safe.”
Carl replied: “It depends who you speak to, Stephen.
“Different people have different opinions and there’s awful lot of medical evidence out there that says the opposite of that,”
“No there’s not,” said Nolan.
“There is, Stephen,” repeated Carl.
“There’s not,” replied Nolan.
“Yes there is, Stephen,” added Carl.
“There's simply is not,” stated Nolan.
Nolan went on to repeat and explain to Carl what Sir. Michael McBride was saying concerning vaccines.
“I don’t accept the facts and figures, Dr. McBride quotes and says,” said Carl.
“You’re rubbishing the vaccine - what evidence have you got, Carl?.” said Nolan.
“I have spoken to a lot of people who actually took the vaccine,” replied Carl.
“Okay, enough, Carl, enough, I have given you about five chances to give me any statistical evidence and it is very, very telling you weren’t able to do so,” said Nolan before cutting Carl off.
Kate self-isolates after coming into contact with Covid sufferer
The Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus, Kensington Palace said - writes Toby Jones, PA Court Correspondent.
Kate was due to spend the day with William, celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the NHS at two major events, but will now have a 10-day period at home.
The couple had planned to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in honour of the nation’s health service, and in the afternoon host a Big Tea at Buckingham Palace for NHS staff, in their roles as joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.
Kensington Palace said in a statement: “Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.
“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant Government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”
Kate’s last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday when she toured the SW19 sporting venue, meeting staff in the museum, Centre Court kitchen and sitting with former tennis star Tim Henman to watch Jamie Murray play in the doubles.
The duchess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and a keen tennis fan but is now likely to miss the men’s and women’s finals at the weekend.
William contracted Covid last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors but was reportedly hit “pretty hard” by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.
The Prince of Wales also caught the virus during the same period but had milder symptoms although he did lose his sense of smell and taste for a period.
Kate began self-isolating on Friday after being alerted that afternoon that she had come into contact with someone who later tested positive, but it is not known if the NHS app made her aware.
The duchess, who has received both her Covid jabs, follows the royal household testing regime and takes lateral flow tests twice a week.
In addition she took lateral flow tests before visiting Wimbledon and watching England’s Euro 2020 victory against Germany on Tuesday with William and son Prince George – with both results negative.