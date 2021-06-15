Professor Chris Whitty.

One way to protect the education of thousands of school children in Northern Ireland from the impact of the Delta variant is to offer them a Covid-19 vaccine injection, according to Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government, Chris Whitty.

The government has not yet decided whether it will extend the vaccine programme to younger children.

“The key thing for children is safety. We know that the risks in terms of of physical disease to children, other than for some children with significant pre-existing problems of physical health, are much, much lower than for adults.

“So you wouldn’t want to vaccinate unless the vaccine was very safe. Vaccines are now being licensed in some countries and we’re accruing safety data on the safety of these vaccines in children.”

Professor Whitty’s words come as the Delta variant, which originated in India, continues to rapidly spread throughout the Great Britain and Northern Ireland,.