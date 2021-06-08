A significant number of people in Northern Ireland are unable to book cruises and holidays because they have no official way of proving to travel agencies that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Many of the cruises and holiday destinations are seeing a sharp rise in prices because demand is so high in places.

One Northern Ireland woman said she could not book a Mediterranean cruise for herself, her husband, two adult children and both their partners.

“It’s a complete shambles,” said the woman who asked not to be named.

“The travel agency needs proof of vaccination before they can proceed with the booking.

“They don’t accept letters from GPS and the little card you get when you receive your first jab is no good either.”

The woman added: “When I spoke to the lady at the travel agency, I explained to her my situation but there was nothing she could do.

“She was also unable to guarantee the price she was quoting me over the phone could rise in the coming weeks.”

Two weeks ago we contacted the Department of Health (DoH) to ask what was being done to provide people with a way they can prove they are vaccinated that travel agencies and other businesses deem acceptable. We were told that an announcement would be made “very shortly”.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael McBride said last week that Covid travel passports for people in Northern Ireland would not be available until July at the very earliest.