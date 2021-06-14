LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - New and most up-to-date symptoms of Delta variant

The Delta variant has changed the list of symptoms people must look for if they suspect they have Covid-19, according to experts.

Professor Tim Spector from the Zoe Project explained how the variant has been affecting thousands of people differently to the original strain.

Unlike the original strain a sore head, a runny nose and a sore throat are now symptoms of the Delta variant,

There is also evidence that the Delta variant is twice as likely to result in hospitalisation however, it has been reported that those who have received two doses of the vaccine are still protected.