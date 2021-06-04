LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use for 12 to 15-year-olds
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use for 12 to 15-year-olds in Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
Last updated: Friday, 04 June, 2021, 11:46
Three Covid-19 linked deaths occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week subjected to statistical analysis - writes David Young, PA.
The fatalities in the week May 22-28 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,975.
The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.
The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.
Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.
The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.
The department’s death toll stood at 2,153 on May 28.
Of the 2,975 deaths recorded by Nisra by May 28, 1,971 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 774 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 216 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.
Nisra reported that up to May 28, the deaths of 1,011 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.
The figure includes the 774 deaths that took place in care homes, and a further 237 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.
Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.
In the week of May 22-28, three coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland, some of which took place before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds.
The MHRA said the decision follows a “rigorous review” of safety and effectiveness in that age group.
Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive, said: “We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk.
“We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group.
“No extension to an authorisation would be approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.
“It will now be for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise on whether this age group will be vaccinated as part of the deployment programme.”
Moving Portugal off the UK’s green list is “an overreaction”, an epidemiologist in the popular holiday destination has said.
Professor Henrique Barros, president of Portugal’s National Health Council, said the overall situation in the country is “relatively stable”.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said positive cases had doubled in the last three weeks in Portugal.
Prof Barros told Sky News: “We didn’t reach such an increase, except as I said in a specific area around Lisbon. The overall picture in the country, we didn’t reach such figures.”
Asked about Portugal being moved to the amber list for travel, he said: “I think it’s an overreaction. But of course you know that people moving from one country to the other, it’s obviously a risk for both countries, of course. We know that we should pay attention to the situation.”
He said it is mainly people aged under 40 and 30 where a rise in infections is being seen, and that with people over 50 “we have a very, very low incidence of cases”.
The health chief said hospital admissions at the present time are “very low”, at less than 25 people per million, while those in intensive care are at less than five people per million. Prof Barros stressed that officials in the country “pay a lot of attention” to monitoring the virus.