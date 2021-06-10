LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus - NI primary school closed to all students and staff after new Covid-19 infections detected
A Northern Ireland primary school will remain closed to all staff and pupils for the rest of the week after new Covid-19 infections were detected.
Please scroll down this page for more on this story.
LIVE UPDATES: Covid-19 - Concern over spread of Delta variant but Department of Health says it is unable to brief health committee until Monday at earliest
Last updated: Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 12:53
NI primary school closed to all students and staff after new Covid-19 infections detected
A Northern Ireland primary school will remain closed to all staff and pupils for the rest of the week after new Covid-19 infections were detected.
The principal of Kilkeel Primary School wrote to parents on Wednesday explaining why the school would be closed.
“I have received confirmation of 3 more positive cases linked to our school community,” Principal Helena McCabe.
“Close contacts have already been notified and further information from the PHA will be issued to those families as soon as possible.
“In conjunction with the Chair of the Board of Governors, we have taken the decision to revert back to remote learning via Class Dojo for the remainder of this week – Thursday 10th and Friday 11th June 2021.
“During this time, the school will be closed to all pupils and staff and will undergo an enhanced clean.
“I apologise for the late notice and added inconvenience, but ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is paramount.”
The letter does not say whether the school will reopen on Monday.
These are the 40 NI postcode areas with highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days
Concern over spread of Delta variant but Department of Health says it is unable to brief health committee until Monday at earliest
The Stormont Health Committee has agreed to submit an urgent question after the Department of Health (DoH) said it could not update the committee on the spread of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland until Monday at the earliest.
The issue was raised by Sinn Fein MLA and Health Committee Chair, Colin Gildernew.
Mr. Gildernew’s concerns were echoed by MLAs from all the parties that make up the Northern Ireland Executive.
It has been reported that there could be more than 80 cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland health authorities are due to provide an update on the spread of the variant later today.