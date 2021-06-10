A Northern Ireland primary school will remain closed to all staff and pupils for the rest of the week after new Covid-19 infections were detected.

The principal of Kilkeel Primary School wrote to parents on Wednesday explaining why the school would be closed.

“I have received confirmation of 3 more positive cases linked to our school community,” Principal Helena McCabe.

“Close contacts have already been notified and further information from the PHA will be issued to those families as soon as possible.

“In conjunction with the Chair of the Board of Governors, we have taken the decision to revert back to remote learning via Class Dojo for the remainder of this week – Thursday 10th and Friday 11th June 2021.

“During this time, the school will be closed to all pupils and staff and will undergo an enhanced clean.

“I apologise for the late notice and added inconvenience, but ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is paramount.”