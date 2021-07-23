LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Rising Covid-19 admissions force NI health trust to cancel some surgical procedures

The Medical Director of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust (BHSCT) has said, due to a rise in hospital admissions of people who are not vaccinated , health chiefs will have to decide within days to cancel some operations and other medical procedures.

“We have been under significant pressure in the Belfast trust these last few months with unscheduled care admissions but over the last few weeks we have seen a rising in the number of Covid infections, for instance, a week ago in Belfast there were approximately 1,100 infections and that’s risen now to 2,800,” said Medical Director of the BHSCT, Chris Hagan.

“If rates continue to rise as they are, next week we will more than likely have to take decisions to reduce some of our normal work which will obviously impact on our waiting times which is the last thing we want to do.”

Mr. Hagan said the best way people could help to alleviate the pressure on medical staff was to take the Covid-19 vaccine.