LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI: Robin Swann says travelling to Spain for summer holiday is against the law but then performs U-turn and says he misspoke

Health Minister, Robin Swann, wrongly said it is illegal for people in Northern Ireland to travel to Spain for summer holiday.

By Andrew Quinn
Monday, 24th May 2021, 11:54 am
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 12:14 pm

For more on this story please scroll down.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Passengers prepare to bPassengers prepare to board an easyJet flight to Faro, Portugal.oard an easyJet flight to Faro, Portugal.

LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI: Robin Swann says travelling to Spain for summer holiday is against the law but then performs U-turn and says he misspoke

Last updated: Monday, 24 May, 2021, 12:08

Monday, 24 May, 2021, 12:08

Robin Swann says travelling to Spain for summer holiday is against the law but then performs U-turn and says he misspoke

Health Minister, Robin Swann.

Health Minister, Robin Swann, wrongly said it is illegal for people in Northern Ireland to travel to Spain for summer holiday.

Minister Swann made the announcement on The Stephen Nolan Show on Monday morning.

Northern Ireland’s policy on international travel is similar to that of England.

There are currently 12 countries and territories on a ‘green list’ - this means individuals travelling into the UK from a country on the green list will not be required to go into quarantine.

One aspect of Boris Johnson’s travel strategy that caused confusion was the fact that people can still travel to countries on the amber list despite being advised not to.

The same rule applies Northern Ireland.

The only difference between travelling to a country on the green list and a country on the the amber list is that those entering NI via a country must then self-isolate for 10

Home
Page 1 of 1