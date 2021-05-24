Health Minister, Robin Swann.

Health Minister, Robin Swann, wrongly said it is illegal for people in Northern Ireland to travel to Spain for summer holiday.

Minister Swann made the announcement on The Stephen Nolan Show on Monday morning.

Northern Ireland’s policy on international travel is similar to that of England.

There are currently 12 countries and territories on a ‘green list’ - this means individuals travelling into the UK from a country on the green list will not be required to go into quarantine.

One aspect of Boris Johnson’s travel strategy that caused confusion was the fact that people can still travel to countries on the amber list despite being advised not to.

The same rule applies Northern Ireland.