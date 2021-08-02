Some people in Northern Ireland are using fake details to help them secure a vaccine certificate that would allow them to travel to foreign countries.

The Vaccine Certification Service has not worked as well as first hoped and the Department of Health (DoH) have had to limit who can successfully avail of the service.

Although the plan is to allow people travelling to foreign countries, regardless of when, can apply for a vaccine certificate however, at the moment, the service is only available to August 10.

“We have rejected 294 applications from people fraudulently tried to claim a certificate.

“We had three individuals who made 38 applications between them - using different vaccination dates every time,” said Department of Health official leading the development of the service, Dr. Eddie O’Neil.