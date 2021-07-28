BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, was left speechless after speaking to a member of the public called "Peter from Lurgan" about Covid-19 on The Stephen Nolan Show on Wednesday morning.

The radio programme was focusing on the issue of how to encourage people

“I would just like to ask, if the vaccine is as good as they say it is, why is it we still have to wear a mask, stay six feet apart and still have sanitise?

“I know a fella who works with me who recently had the vaccination and is in bad shape at the moment - he is taking tremors.”

Mr. Nolan, despite disagreeing with what the man just said, said his team would speak with the man off the air about the possibility of investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s work colleague.

However, the conversation took surprising turn when the caller said he understood the 80 per cent efficacy of the Covid-19 as meaning 80 per cent of a person’s physical body being protected.

“Are you actually saying to me that you think when people talk about being 80 per cent efficacy it means it could cover your nose and your ears but not your toes - are you serious?”

“Yes, I am serious - I just don’t get the logic of it,” replied the caller.

Mr. Nolan asked the caller to explain all of the people who have died and those in hospital with Covid-19.

The man replied by saying it “just a bad bout of flu”.