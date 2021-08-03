LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Top Northern Ireland doctor 'frightened' after threats of 'summary street justice' after encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccine

One of Northern Ireland's top doctors has said he felt "frightened" after a member of the public threatened him with "summary street justice" after he attempted to encourage more people to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccination jab.

By Andrew Quinn
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:14 am

Doctors in an intensive care unit where Covid-19 patients are treated.

Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 10:10

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 10:10

The Medical Director of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Dr. Chris Hagan, described the details of what happened to BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, on Tuesday morning.

Northern IrelandCovid-19