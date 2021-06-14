LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Van Morrison releases new seven minute long video during which he questions whether Arlene Foster should be arrested for singing in public
Van Morrison has released a new video in which he questions if the PSNI should investigate Arlene Foster for singing four lines of a Frank Sinatra song at press conference in Co. Fermanagh on Friday.
Last updated: Monday, 14 June, 2021, 18:25
Van Morrison has released a new video in which he questions if the PSNI should investigate Arlene Foster for singing four lines of a Frank Sinatra song at press conference in Co. Fermanagh on Friday.
Sing/songwriter, Morrison, was reacting to the fall out from a separate video showing him on a stage in the Europa Hotel on Thursday night where he roared into a microphone ‘Robin Swann is very dangerous’.
Morrison was also joined on stage by DUP MP for North Antrim , Ian Paisley, who repeated the trope.
Mr. Paisley has since apologised for the incident but Morrison is refusing to back down and in this most recent video he repeats his claim that ‘Robin Swann is very dangerous’.
Morrison adds that “Arlene Foster is also in that category”.
The incident that occurred in the Europa Hotel last week unfolded when the Northern Ireland Executive told concert organisers that four planned Van Morrison gigs could not go ahead because of Covid regulations.
This led to Morrison taking to the stage to tell people about an interview Health Minister Robin Swann gave to Rolling Stone music magazine last year.
Morrison explained how Minister Swann referred to the singer’s opposition to lockdowns in the interview.
It was then Morrison started shouting ‘Robin Swan is very dangerous” and a few moments later is joined on stage by Ian Paisley who repeats the chant.
Morrison’s actions were widely condemned.
However, on Monday afternoon, Morrison uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he explains why he attacked Robin Swann.
Morrison also refers to how he was told he would be arrested if he sang at any of the planned concerts.
Morrison then claimed there were double standards at work because Arlene Foster was permitted to sing four lines from a Frank Sinatra song at a press conference at the conclusion of the British Irish Council summit in Fermanagh on Friday.
“Arlene Foster is clearly taking the p**s,” said Van Morrison.
“It’s making a mockery of us and is more proof of how it is one rule for them and another rule for the rest of us.”
No additional deaths recorded but there were 87 new infections
No further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been recorded by Stormont’s Department of Health.
There were another 87 confirmed cases of the virus recorded.
On Monday morning there were 15 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, none of whom were in intensive care.
New and most up-to-date symptoms of Delta variant
The Delta variant has changed the list of symptoms people must look for if they suspect they have Covid-19, according to experts.
Professor Tim Spector from the Zoe Project explained how the variant has been affecting thousands of people differently to the original strain.
Unlike the original strain a sore head, a runny nose and a sore throat are now symptoms of the Delta variant,
There is also evidence that the Delta variant is twice as likely to result in hospitalisation however, it has been reported that those who have received two doses of the vaccine are still protected.
“This variant seems to be operating differently,” says Professor.