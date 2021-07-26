LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus - Northern Ireland has highest rate of new Covid-19 cases among UK nations
Northern Ireland has the highest new infection rates out of all four countries in the United Kingdom, new data shows.
Last updated: Monday, 26 July, 2021, 13:17
Northern Ireland has highest rate of new Covid-19 cases among UK nations
Northern Ireland has overtaken England to become the UK nation with the highest rate of new coronavirus cases - writes Ian Jones, PA.
It is also the only one of the four nations that is recording a steady rise in rates.
A total of 9,832 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in the seven days to July 21 – the equivalent of 519.2 cases per 100,000 people.
This is up sharply from 253.4 one week earlier and is the highest rate for Northern Ireland since January 9, according to analysis by the PA news agency.
By contrast, England now has the second highest rate of the four UK nations and is sitting just behind Northern Ireland on 499.1 cases per 100,000 people.
While this is up week-on-week, the figure is slightly below the rates recorded for England in recent days.
Wales is also starting to show a drop in rates, with a figure of 184.1 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to July 21 – down from 192.8 one week earlier.
The rate for Scotland has been falling steadily for the past few weeks, and stands at 215.3, down from a peak of 427.3 on July 3.
The fall in rates that is now under way in three of the four nations reflects the recent drop in the daily number of new reported cases for the whole of the UK.
But the ongoing rise in rates in Northern Ireland is a reminder that the UK-wide figures can conceal variations between different nations.
Every local authority area in Northern Ireland is now recording a week-on-week rise in rates.
In Scotland only six of the 32 local areas are recording a rise, however.
And in Wales, only eight of the 22 local areas have seen rates increase week-on-week.
Of the 315 local authority areas in England, 270 (86%) are still showing a week-on-week rise in rates.
This is because the fall in cases reported in recent days has yet to show up in the weekly figures.
Most regions of England are also still recording a week-on-week increase in rates.
The one exception is north-east England, where the rate stood at 804.5 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to July 21.
This is down from 910.4 one week earlier.
North-east England continues to be the main regional hotspot of the current wave of coronavirus, with Redcar & Cleveland, Middlesbrough and Stockton-on-Tees recording the highest local rates in the UK.
Yorkshire & the Humber has the second highest regional rate in England (589.8), followed by north-west England (545.0) and the West Midlands (511.0).
South-east England has the lowest rate: 417.8.
All rates are based on the latest data published by the UK’s health agencies.
NI Nightingale Hospital reopening to deal with large surge in Covid-19 admissions ‘a real possibility'
Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer Charlotte McArdle has said the Belfast health trust is opening up additional ICU beds to cope with a surge in Covid-19 admissions.
The beds for Belfast trust patients are being made available at Belfast City Hospital due to capacity issues at the Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals.
Ms McArdle said there was currently no plan to reopen Northern Ireland’s region-wide Nightingale facility at the City Hospital but she warned that would become a “very real possibility” if the surge continues.
The senior nurse said there were 15 new ICU patients admitted in Northern Ireland over the week.
“The Belfast trust are planning to open additional Covid ICU beds in the BCH on the ground floor which would be for Belfast patients,” she told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.
“We haven’t yet made a decision to reopen regional Nightingale, but if this pressure continues that’s a very real possibility and, of course, that comes with complications and other decisions that need to be made around the balance in keeping surgery going.”
She said all five health trusts in Northern Ireland were under increasing pressures.
“All our trusts are having extreme difficulties coping, the health and social care system across all our trusts are struggling to cope with the current levels of demand for care,” she said.
“It’s impacting on the emergency departments, on GP services, on the ambulance service, and in all areas really. The five trusts today are in extreme escalation and at the moment across the five trusts there are 190 people waiting more than 12 hours for hospital admission.”
Teenager with Covid-19 in ICU ‘fighting for life’ in NI hospital
There is a teenager in an intensive care unit (ICU) "fighting for their life" in hospital in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust (BHSCT) area, according to BBC broadcaster, Stephen Nolan.
Mr. Nolan broke the news on The Stephen Nolan Show’ on BBC Radio Ulster on Monday morning.
The news comes the morning after both BHSCT and the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (SEHSCT-19 called on staff on annual leave/away from work to come into the hospial
“I have heard there is a teenager in UCU,” said Pam Cameron, DUP MLA and deputy chair of the Stormont Health Committee.
She added: “The last time I checked there were 86 adults and five children in hospital in the Belfast trust area,” confirmed Ms. Cameron.