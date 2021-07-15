From 4am on Monday 19 July, the following changes will be introduced.

Green list

Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia and Taiwan have been added to the Green list.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list must:

- provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

- book and pay for a day two COVID-19 PCR test

- complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure

There is no requirement to self-isolate or book a day eight COVID-19 PCR test if travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list.

Amber list

The Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands will be removed from the Green list and added to the Amber list.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Amber list before 19 July must:

- provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

- book and pay for a day two and eight COVID-19 PCR test

- complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure

- self-isolate for 10 days

From Monday 19 July, people who have been fully vaccinated in the UK will not have to self-isolate if arriving into NI from an amber country. However they must still:

- provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

- book and pay for a day two COVID-19 PCR test

- complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure

UK residents under the age of 18, who are returning to Northern Ireland and people taking part in formally approved COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials are exempt from requirements to self-isolate and the day 8 test.

Red list

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be added to the Red list.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the red list must:

- provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

- complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure