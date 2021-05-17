Outgoing First Minister, Arlene Foster, has told MLAs that Northern Ireland holidaymakers might not be able to access their so-called Covid-19 ‘travel passports’ in the same way people living in England and Wales can.

Last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed holidaymakers in England would be able to access the information concerning vaccinations and tests etc on the NHS app, which Mrs. Foster said isn’t available here.

Mrs. Foster said civil servants are working on both a digital and paperwork levels to ensure people living here can travel abroad easily.

“We obviously want all of the apps in each of the four parts of UK to talk to one another - at the moment, the Northern Ireland and Scotland apps don’t work in England but if we fix that then that would be way people could access the relevant information.”

Mrs. Foster went on to explain that in the event a technical solution is not found, officials are looking into how holidaymakers could access the information they require and present it as a paper document.”