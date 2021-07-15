The latest information shows 1,083 new infections in the last 24 hours with more than 75 per cent of those to test positive under the age of 40.

It also means 4,437 individuals have now tested positive in the last seven days and 135,227 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were no additional Covid related deaths recorded inside the same period of time.

In the last seven days, 80 people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 - the previous seven days saw 53 admissions.

There were 80 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland where as there were 52 for the duration of the previous seven days.

There are two patients in intensive care and one on a ventillator.

