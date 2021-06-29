NI records highest number of daily infections since February as hospitalisations almost double in last seven days

DoH recorded 285 new infections in the last 24 hours - the last time the number of new daily infections was higher than this was on February 19, 2021 when the DoH recorded 298 new infections.

It also means a total of 126,747 individuals have tested positive for Covid since the pandemic began at the start of 2020.

A doctor treats a Covid-19 patient in an ICU.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the last seven days has increased from nine seven days ago to 17 today.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has also increased over the last seven days from 19 to 16.

There are also two patients with Covid in an intensive care unit (ICU) and two patients requiring ventilators to assist them with their breathing.

