BT34 had 1,028.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Northern Ireland areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

With cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland still on the rise, we explore the areas in Northern Ireland with the highest positive cases last week.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:59 pm
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 5:00 pm

In the last seven days there were 12,876 positive test results in Northern Ireland.

The province currently has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people.

The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Northern Ireland's Covid Dashboard announced their latest statistics for the las seven days.

Here are the areas in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT35 - 442

BT35 had 911.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

2. BT23 - 412 cases

BT23 had 734.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

3. BT41 - 385 cases

BT41 had 901.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

4. BT48 - 365 cases

BT48 had 599.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

