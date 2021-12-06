In the last seven days there were 12,876 positive test results in Northern Ireland.

The province currently has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people.

The positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases per day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Northern Ireland's Covid Dashboard announced their latest statistics for the las seven days.

Here are the areas in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT35 - 442 BT35 had 911.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

2. BT23 - 412 cases BT23 had 734.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

3. BT41 - 385 cases BT41 had 901.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

4. BT48 - 365 cases BT48 had 599.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week Monday, November 29 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.