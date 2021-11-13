Another 1,087 confirmed cases of the virus were reported on Friday, as well as a further two deaths of patients who had previously tested positive.

Hospitals remain under pressure with 397 Covid-positive patients, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have launched a new public information campaign, Let’s keep making safer choices.

The one-way system in the Victoria Square shopping centre, Belfast

They have urged the public to “keep being careful” and be mindful that Covid-19 is still circulating in the community.

Mr Givan said the actions of the public have “undoubtedly saved lives”, and urged efforts to continue.

“Small acts by each and every one of us can have a major impact. By getting your vaccine, wearing a face covering in crowded or indoor settings and taking regular tests, we are all playing our part in keeping society moving forward.”

Speaking to media in Co Armagh on Friday, Ms O’Neill said avoiding another lockdown is “in the gift of the public”.

“We’re watching the situation very closely, our cases remain high so we have to keep a very, very close eye to that,” she said.

“We want to avoid any situation again where we move into a lockdown scenario, that’s why we have launched today a new campaign around protect yourself, protect your family, make good personal choices around keeping yourself safe.