Stormont ministers have provisionally agreed to introduce a further series of Covid-19 relaxations in Northern Ireland on July 26 - writes David Young, PA.

The PA news agency understands that measures pencilled in for that date include the end of social distancing requirements for outdoor activities and a reduction of the distance to one metre for relevant indoor settings.

In regard to international travel, from July 26 people returning from amber list countries who have been fully vaccinated in the UK will not have to self-isolate on arrival in Northern Ireland or take a test eight days after their return. A test on day two of return will still be required.

Theatres and concert halls will be allowed to welcome back audiences on July 26, with some mitigation measures in place, and conferences and exhibitions will be able to resume.

Ministers agreed the proposals at Thursday’s executive meeting.

For most of the measures, July 26 is an indicative date and will be subject to Executive ratification on July 22.

Under the latest planned relaxations, a limit on gatherings in indoor domestic settings would increase from six to 10.

A 15-person cap on the size of outdoor domestic gatherings will remain but a five-household limit would be removed.

Household bubbling provisions in the rules are also to be dropped.

Other moves earmarked for the end of the month include allowing close contact services to accept walk-in customers.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship is also set to be removed on July 26.

In terms of schools, classroom bubbling and the use of face masks in classes are to be removed from guidance.

Current restrictions on how MoT tests are carried out in Northern Ireland are also to be relaxed.

Restrictions on indoor live music are set to be eased on July 26, including an end to a requirement for the sound to be kept to an ambient level.

The decision on the full return of live music and dancing at events has been deferred until August.

Other proposals due to be considered in August include the removal of rules around all face coverings – with regulations potentially replaced by guidance – and the complete removal of social distancing requirements.