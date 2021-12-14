You can only enter Australia if you are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption. Exempt categories include Australian citizens, permanent residents of Australia and immediate family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents.

The 15 countries that have banned UK travellers from entry as Omicron rates rise

Amidst rising Omicron cases UK travellers have been banned from Australia, New Zealand and Japan and 12 other countries.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:32 pm

With Omicron cases on the rise in the UK, countries across the world have banned British travellers from entry.

So far, 15 countries including Australia, New Zealand and China have closed their borders and brought in tight restrictions, meaning British passport holders are unable to travel there.

There is growing concern about the spread from the Omicron variant and the UK itself has brought it tight controls and is fast tracking its Covid booster programme.

So, where are British passport holders unable to travel to? We've put together the list of 15 countries with latest information according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office below.

1. Benin

Entry to Benin has been limited to 'extreme necessity' and must be authorised in liaison with bordering countries.

2. Bhutan

Bhutan's borders are currently closed to foreign nationals, including British citizens. The Royal Government of Bhutan has not yet specified when the country will re-open to foreign visitors.

3. China

All direct flights from the UK to China have been suspended. It is possible to travel to China from a third country. British nationals travelling to China from a third country should follow the directions on the website of the local Chinese Embassy or consulate for requirements from that country.

4. Falkland Islands

Current restrictions mean tourists are not permitted to visit the Falkland Islands, including via cruise vessels.

