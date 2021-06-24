These are the 16 new countries/territories that have just been added to the green travel list
The Department of Health (DoH) has announced a number of changes to Northern Ireland international travel lists.
A number of changes have been agreed following the latest detailed review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).
From 4am on Wednesday June 30, the following countries will be added to the Green list:
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Balearic Islands
Barbados
Bermuda
British Antartic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Maderia
Malta
Montserrat
Pitcairn Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list must:
- provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure
- book and pay for a day two COVID-19 PCR test
- complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure
There is no requirement to self-isolate if travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list.
Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda will also be added to the Red list from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.
There have been no additions to the Amber list.
The status of international countries is reviewed every three weeks. However, changes may be made at any time if circumstances require them.