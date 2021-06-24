These are the 16 new countries/territories that have just been added to the green travel list

Belfast International Airport.

A number of changes have been agreed following the latest detailed review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).

From 4am on Wednesday June 30, the following countries will be added to the Green list:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antartic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Maderia

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list must:

- provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

- book and pay for a day two COVID-19 PCR test

- complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure

There is no requirement to self-isolate if travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Green list.

Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda will also be added to the Red list from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

There have been no additions to the Amber list.