These are the 40 NI postcode areas with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days

The way in which Northern Ireland has responded to Covid-19 in the last few months has produced some positive and reassuring results.

By Andrew Quinn
Friday, 30th July 2021, 7:32 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 7:34 pm

However, due to the arrival of the Delta variant, it's possible the number of new infections could rise - the following 40 postcode areas had the highest number of number of new infections detected from July 19 to 25, 2021 - the postcodes are in ascending order and all data is sourced from the Department of Health Covid-19 dashboard.

1. BT80

New infections: 83 - Population: 24,670.

2. BT51

New infections: 87 - Population: 26,560

3. BT79

New infections: 90 - Population: 27,800

4. BT53New infections: - 90 Population: 26,120

