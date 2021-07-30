These are the 40 NI postcode areas with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days
The way in which Northern Ireland has responded to Covid-19 in the last few months has produced some positive and reassuring results.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 7:32 pm
Friday, 30th July 2021, 7:34 pm
However, due to the arrival of the Delta variant, it's possible the number of new infections could rise - the following 40 postcode areas had the highest number of number of new infections detected from July 19 to 25, 2021 - the postcodes are in ascending order and all data is sourced from the Department of Health Covid-19 dashboard.
