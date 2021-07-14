All three of the deceased were male - one aged between 60-79 and two aged 80 or older.

The deaths occurred in the following three local government districts: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Causeway, Coast and Glens and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A total of 636 and 3,977 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hour and seven days respectively.

A total of 134,144 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last seven days there have been 72 individuals with Covid-19 admitted to hospital - there were 47 admissions over the previous seven day period.

There were 72 inpatients with Covid-19 at midnight last night - seven days ago there were 56 inpatients.

There are two patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) and one patient is currently on a ventilator.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 now stands at 2,159.

