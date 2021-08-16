Three further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland
The Department of Health said there had also been 1,306 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:42 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:44 pm
On Monday morning, there were 334 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.
A total of 2,371,369 vaccines have been administered.
There have been 9,991 positive tests in the last 7 days.
Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest number of positive tests per head of population, 857 per 100,000.
The 20-39 age group had the highest number of confirmed cases. with 3,556.