Travel rules update for Northern Ireland: No pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated passengers

This is what a positive lateral flow test looks like.

The region’s Department of Health said fully vaccinated passengers and under-18s will no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate on arrival, from 4am on Friday.

Fully vaccinated passengers are still required to complete a passenger locator form and take a test on or before day two of their arrival.

From Sunday, this can be either a lateral flow or PCR test.

Anyone with a positive lateral flow test will be required to book a free confirmatory PCR test and isolate. If the PCR is negative, the isolation period can end.