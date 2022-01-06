Travel rules update for Northern Ireland: No pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated passengers
Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in Northern Ireland are to be scrapped.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:47 am
The region’s Department of Health said fully vaccinated passengers and under-18s will no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate on arrival, from 4am on Friday.
Fully vaccinated passengers are still required to complete a passenger locator form and take a test on or before day two of their arrival.
From Sunday, this can be either a lateral flow or PCR test.
Anyone with a positive lateral flow test will be required to book a free confirmatory PCR test and isolate. If the PCR is negative, the isolation period can end.
The announcement follows a similar move in England.