Twelve further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland

On Thursday morning there were 378 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 41 were in intensive care.

By Michael Cousins
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:32 pm

The Department of Health also reported another 1,481 cases of the virus.

To date, 2,694,799 vaccines have been administered.

The latest figures were announced as Robin Swann said that A&E closure amid Covid pressure was not inevitable.

Mr Swann was asked about the current situation as he attended the official opening of the Ulster Hospital’s new Acute Services Block in Dundonald.

A phial of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
