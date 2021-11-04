The Department of Health also reported another 1,481 cases of the virus.

To date, 2,694,799 vaccines have been administered.

The latest figures were announced as Robin Swann said that A&E closure amid Covid pressure was not inevitable.

Mr Swann was asked about the current situation as he attended the official opening of the Ulster Hospital’s new Acute Services Block in Dundonald.

