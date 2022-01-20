With Covid cases dropping across the UK, restrictions put in place to tackle the Omicron variant are now being relaxed.

Changes to self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland are due to come into effect from tomorrow.

This means people who test positive, will now only be required to isolate for five days, instead of seven.

But with England announcing further easing of restrictions, what are the current Covid rules in Northern Ireland and could they change soon?

What are the current Covid rules in Northern Ireland?

From December 26, 2021, there have been strict guidelines for Northern Ireland's hospitality industry.

Night clubs have been closed, dancing is prohibited, standing events are cancelled and a valid vaccine passport or negative lateral flow test is required for entry.

Venues have only been allowed to offer table service, with only six people permitted per table.

People are still being recommended to work from home if possible and face coverings are a legal requirement on public transport, in shops and indoor attractions.

Will Covid rules in Northern Ireland be changing anytime soon?

Stormont ministers are debating rules today, with vaccine passports and the rules on hospitality expected to be discussed.

Measures under consideration today would see several restrictions lifted in two phases – one this week and one next.

It's expected that from January 21, table service and the rule of six will be removed from hospitality venues, as well as guidance to keep indoor gatherings limited to three households.

What are the self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland?

Changes to Northern Ireland's self-isolation rules are set to come into effect from Friday, January 21.

This means if you have tested positive for Covid, the soonest you can leave self-isolation is now after five days, as opposed to seven.

However, this is only if you have a negative lateral flow on day 5 and day 6 and you do not have a high temperature.

How do you report a lateral flow test?

All lateral flow test results must be reported to the Government website here.

You will be required to enter personal details such as your name and contact number and your test result

Your test result will then be emailed or texted to you.

If you are unable to use the online service, you can use the telephone helpline available by calling 119.