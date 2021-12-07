What are the latest travel rules for Northern Ireland and how will this affect travelling home for Christmas?

New travel restrictions come into force in Northern Ireland from Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

With cases of the Omicron variant on the rise around the world, the UK has tightened travel restrictions for anyone wishing to travel to or from the UK.

These changes have been adopted in Northern Ireland, and come into force on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

But what are the new restrictions and what do they mean for travelling during the Christmas period?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest travel restrictions and what they mean for you.

What are the travel rules for entering Northern Ireland?

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from outside the Common Travel Area must complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before their arrive at their destination.

From 4am on Tuesday, December 7, anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country not on the red list, will need to take a PCR test 48 hours before flying, even if you are fully vaccinated.

Prior to travel you must have booked a PCR test for when you arrive in Northern Ireland, this must be carried out two days after your arrive.

Until you get the result of your PCR test you are required to self-isolate, this rule even applies to those who are vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated you will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days after arriving in Northern Ireland and take a PCR test on day 2 and day 8.

You can find out more on NI Direct here,

What is the Common Travel Area (CTA)?

The Common Travel Area is made up of the UK Northern Ireland, Ireland, the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

If you are travelling within the CTA it is recommended that you should take a rapid lateral flow device test (LFD) before you begin your journey and on days two and eight of your arrival destination.

If you have any symptoms of Covid or have a positive Covid test you are not allowed to travel to Northern Ireland.

Where can I get a PCR test?

The UK government has put together a list of PCR test providers which you can view here.

You will have to pay for a private test and cannot use a free testing service for the purpose of travelling.

What are the travel rules for travelling to NI from abroad via UK or Ireland?

If you are travelling back to Northern Ireland via the UK or Ireland, you need to follow any recommended requirements for that country.

This could mean additional tests or filling out additional passenger locator forms.

How will this affect travelling home for Christmas?

This will impact those mainly who are travelling home to Northern Ireland from outside the common travel area as you will need to self isolate until you get your PCR result.

It will also affect anyone who is wishing to travel from a red list country.

What is the red list?

The red list, is a list of countries that require anyone travelling into Northern Ireland from them will require hotel quarantine.

If you arriving from a red list countries and are not UK residents or Irish citizens, you will not be allowed entry.

When you arrive from a red list country you will have to pay for and self-isolate in a government-approved hotel for 10 days at a cost of £2,285 for one adult, £1,430 for every additional adult or child over 11 and £325 for children aged 5 to 11.

Which countries are on the UK red list?

There are 11 countries now on the red list, with Nigeria being recently added.

The countries on the red list are:

Angola

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

This list is reviewed regularly and can change quickly, it's important to make yourself aware of the current situation and keep up to date with the news when travelling.