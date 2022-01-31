The initial findings of the Sue Gray report have been published today and they are highly critical of Boris Johnston and the Cabinet Office.

The report highlights a lack of leadership and structure in Downing Street, that led to the lockdown parties dubbed, 'partygate'.

Here's everything you need to know about what Sue Gray's report says.

What has the Sue Gray report said?

Sue Gray's report is highly critical, stating that there were, "failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office."

It highlights how some of the events should not have taken place and that they represented a "serious failure" of what was expected.

The report goes on to address the impact these parties have had on people in the UK, commenting,

'At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public. There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.'

It also highlighted drinking culture in Number 10, saying,

'The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.'

Where can you read the Sue Gray report?

The Sue Gray report is available on Gov.UK, which is the UK Government website.

You can read Sue Gray's report here.

Will the report be published in full?

The report has not been published in full, as the Metropolitan Police are currently investigating the parties in Downing Street.

Opposition MPs and now senior Conservative members have called for the report to be published in full.

What will happen to Boris Johnston?

The report is highly critical of Boris Johnston.

The Prime Minister will address the House of Commons at 15:30 today and face questions.

Johnston is not expected to resign, but he could see a vote of confidence on his leadership, but we will have to wait and see what happens after his address.