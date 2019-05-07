Courtney gets the chop for Little Princess Trust

A Carrick schoolgirl has donated nine inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust that makes wigs for sick children.

Courtney McCormick, aged nine, who has suffered from a heart condition since she was born went to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to have a pacemaker fitted when she was just six-years-old.

Before: Courtney McCormick.

Mum Kelly Duffy says that she will have a pacemaker for the rest of her life.

She explained that Courtney donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust because she wanted to give a child the gift of hair and to help another sick child.

She has now had her hair styled into a shorter length bob.

The Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies the best real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.