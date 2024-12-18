Courtney McCaughley from Belfast fulfils her dream of becoming a paramedic as she graduates from Ulster University in Londonderry among the first ever cohort of paramedics to be trained in Northern Ireland.

A Belfast woman, whose passion for healthcare was ignited from an early age when her younger brother’s chronic illness brought her family into close contact with emergency services, has graduated as a paramedic.

Courtney McCaughley, from Belfast, is celebrating her success as one of 40 students who have graduated as qualified paramedics from Ulster University in Londonderry – the region’s first ever BSc Paramedic Sciences programme.

Adding to her accolades, Courtney has been awarded as Northern Ireland’s first ever Advancing Healthcare Student Paramedic of the Year.

Reflecting on why she wanted to become a paramedic, Courtney said: “When I witnessed the inspirational level of compassionate care toward my family and mainly my brother when he was diagnosed with a chronic and life changing illness at a young age, I knew I wanted to work within healthcare. This inspiration led me to spend time volunteering with St John Ambulance where I developed a passion for pre-hospital care.”

The first ever cohort of paramedics to be trained in Northern Ireland graduate from Ulster University in Londonderry.

She added: "I felt extremely fortunate to spend three years studying alongside a group of fantastic student paramedics and people that I am privileged to call friends.

"Receiving this award allowed me to reflect on my time spent at university, feeling a sense of honour and pride that my hard work, dedication and person-centred care was recognised in such an overwhelming way.”

Completing three years academic study focused on the fundamentals of emergency and urgent care, including 60 weeks of practice-based learning in various community health and social care settings, hospital services, and ambulance services, Courtney is delighted to have secured a role working for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Ulster University Paramedic Science course director, Andrew Chambers, added: “It fills me with immense pride to think that Courtney and her fellow graduates are already embedded within the health service, and I hope they serve as a welcome addition to a system that is under increasing pressure.

"As the Department of Health start to introduce further reforms and reconfigure services I think paramedics are going to play an increasingly important role.”

Until 2021, aspiring paramedics from Northern Ireland were required to travel to the south of Ireland or across the Irish Sea to complete a BSc Hons programme in Paramedic Science.

Courtney added: “I was delighted to learn that Ulster University was launching the Paramedic Science course in Northern Ireland, it felt like the opportunity I had been waiting for. I had used the years after school to gain valuable life experiences that have undoubtedly helped shape me into the paramedic that I now am today.”

This ground-breaking course launched in 2021 with the support of the Department of Health marking a significant step forward in supporting Northern Ireland’s healthcare workforce and easing pressures on the health service. The course has quickly grown in popularity, now accommodating 130 students across all year groups and supported by a team of 10 dedicated academics.

Courtney credits the programme’s immersive approach and recalls one of her stand out experiences during 999 week, where students had the opportunity to learn and work alongside an array of emergency services - Coastguard, Helicopter Emergency Medical Service, and the Fire and Rescue service.

“999 week gave us hands-on experience as a paramedic, from practicing extrications in car accidents to working alongside Coastguard helicopters. The inter-agency teamwork in different scenarios was incredible preparation for real-world paramedic duties.”

Courtney added that there have been many enjoyable moments: “I have loved studying on the Londonderry campus as it has both a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

"The facilities have been amazing, from the library resources to the simulation suites aiding both my theoretical and practical knowledge and development.

"I have also benefitted from learning and being supported by an experienced team of paramedics, as well as nurses and pharmacists who helped make my university experience an incredibly positive one.”

Looking ahead, Courtney plans to enjoy settling into her new role with NIAS and continues to develop her knowledge, skills and build experience before becoming that role model figure and practice educator for future student paramedics.

She said: “I hope to someday return to Ulster University to complete postgraduate study in advanced practice.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I wish to extend my best wishes in particular to the first cohort of graduates from the BSc Paramedic Science three-year degree course.

"This programme now meets the growing demand for Paramedics across a range of different care settings in Northern Ireland, producing graduates who are equipped with the skills and confidence to excel in their role and provide excellent care to those who need it, by delivering better outcomes.”