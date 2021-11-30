Covid NI: Two more die and 1,585 new infections in last 24 hours - NI hospitals now at 103% occupancy

That means the total number of people to have died in NI is now 2,875.

In the past seven days 24 people have died with the virus.

Meanwhile another 1,585 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

This number rises to 11,328 for the last seven days.

There are now 341 Covid-19 inpatients in our hospitals - 29 of which are being treated in ICU.

There are now 31 confirmed outbreaks of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

Amd the occupancy rate in our hospitals is now 103%.