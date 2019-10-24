Cystic fibrosis drugs breakthrough: Hopes high for NI patients

Hopes are high that a breakthrough new medicine for cystic fibrosis patients will be made available in Northern Ireland after it was given the green light by health bosses in England.

A UK-wide campaign for a drug known as Orkambi to be made available on the NHS has been ongoing for some. The Cystic Fibrosis Trust said there are well over 100 patients in Northern Ireland who stand to benefit.

It was announced yesterday that the US pharmaceutical company Vertex had reached an agreement on price with NHS England after lengthy negotiations.

Co Down woman Jen Banks, whose two-year-old son Lorcan would benefit from Orkambi, said she is “delighted” by the news.

“I am expecting Nortehrn Ireland to follow suit,” she told the News Letter.

“This is great news that could improve my son’s life.”

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland have yet to confirm that Orkambi will be made available, but the Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said he has asked colleagues to “initiate urgent discussions”.

Mr Pengelly said: “I very much welcome the announcement that Vertex has come to an agreement with NHS England.

“I have asked colleagues in the Department and the Health and Social Care Board to now initiate urgent discussions on the implications of this decision for Northern Ireland.”

He added: “Commissioning these drugs would, of course, have budgetary implications at a time of serious financial pressures for health and social care.

“Notwithstanding the challenge that presents, we will endeavour to take this issue forward expeditiously.”