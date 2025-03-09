Day of reflection marks five years since the start of Covid pandemic

A woman pausing to look at dedications written on the National Covid Memorial Wall in Westminster, London.

​Bereaved families and communities are coming together to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in a nationwide day of reflection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of events and spaces for reflection have been organised by communities to remember those who died.

Sunday will also be a chance to pause and think of the sacrifices made and pay tribute to the frontline health and social care workers, volunteers and researchers who played crucial roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadly virus shut down the world after it began to spread from Wuhan in China at the beginning of 2020.

The annual day is one of the recommendations set out by the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration , whose chairwoman Baroness Morgan of Cotes said: "It is right that, as a country, we take the time to remember the Covid-19 pandemic, to reflect on what happened, remember those whose lives were impacted in so many ways and honour those who tragically lost their lives.

"Today is an opportunity for communities to come together to reflect and commemorate their loved ones."

The bereaved will be join a walk along the National Covid Memorial Wall in London , followed by a ceremony and a minute's silence, and flowers being cast from Lambeth Bridge .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will pass around 3,000 photos of the faces of some of those who died, representing just over 1% of the total death toll in the UK, organisers say.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "The pandemic impacted us all in different ways, with many sadly losing loved ones and others making great sacrifices in their lives."

She said she hopes the day will "allow people the space and time to reflect" and added: "I would encourage everyone to take part in a way that feels right for them."

NHS Charities Together will pay tribute to the critical role played by the NHS, its workforce and charities in supporting patients and communities during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire , which commemorates the thousands of people who died.

The experiences and challenges faced by black, Caribbean and African communities during the pandemic will be honoured in a special prayer service at Manchester Cathedral .

Liverpool's St George's Hall will be city's focal point for the day's activities, while a commemoration, speeches and a showing of the Stories From The Pandemic documentary are part of events arranged in Sheffield by the city council and the community-led, NHS-funded programme Compassionate Sheffield.

A piper, choir and minute's silence will be part of an outdoor event at Glasgow Green, hosted by Covid-19 Families Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Treorchy, South Wales , the bereaved will gather and remember their loved ones and place named flags in a yellow heart made of local stones.

A group set up by bereaved families during the pandemic, called Memory Stones of Love, will hold a remembrance concert in Belfast .