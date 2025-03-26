378 people in Northern Ireland were killed in falls in 2022

People in Northern Ireland are twice as likely to be killed in a fall than they were 10 years ago, according to a new analysis by renowned charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

In 2022 in Northern Ireland, 378 falls deaths occurred, a shocking rise of 113 per cent from 178 in 2013 and making them the most common cause of accidental death. This was part of an overall 63 per cent increase in all accidental deaths in the country over the same period, with 688 deaths in 2022, compared to 421 in 2013.

Although RoSPA found that accidental deaths had increased across all four UK nations, the rise of 63 per cent in Northern Ireland is far higher than the overall UK average of 50 per cent and the highest of the four nations.

Most deaths from falls happen at home. While road and workplace accidents often get more attention and there are more preventative guidelines and regulations in place, the fact that many people feel safer at home can increase the likelihood of an accident, especially if they are unaware of ‘hidden dangers’. Vulnerable people such as young children and the elderly are most likely to be killed or seriously injured in a fall.

RoSPA has developed an online fall prevention hub to help people stay safe at home. Advice includes checking the home environment and removing any potential trip hazards, as well as recommendations for easy exercises that can help people to maintain strength and balance. The charity also runs the Fall Fighter scheme to empower people to understand why falls happen, who they affect, and what they can do to prevent them.

In addition, RoSPA is calling on the UK Government to take more action to prevent falls at home as part of a National Accident Prevention Strategy to tackle the urgent public health emergency of rising accidental deaths. Specific recommendations include improving building standards covering stairs, and greater regulation of private landlords, as well as public awareness campaigns to alert people to the dangers of falls at home.

Jules Robinson, falls engagement lead at RoSPA said: “Home is the place most of us feel safest, yet it’s also the place we’re most likely to suffer a serious – or even fatal – accident. Falls are the single biggest cause of accidental injuries in the home and the largest cause of accidental death among over-65s. Even when people survive, a serious fall can still have severe implications such as physical injuries, long-term health effects, disabilities, trauma, mental health issues, loss of mobility, loneliness, social isolation, and loss of independence.

“The fact that deaths from falls in Northern Ireland have more than doubled in 10 years is truly shocking news, especially since falls don’t have to happen. The good news is that being aware of the risks, making a few small changes around the home and doing some simple easy exercises can prevent a fall at home.