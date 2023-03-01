According to research by the disability charity, Sense, since the start of the year, the financial situation has worsened for four in five (83 per cent) of disabled people in Northern Ireland, with more than half (55 per cent) now in debt.

Across the UK nearly half (46 per cent) of all disabled people are skipping meals to save money, with one in five (21 per cent) regularly using food banks.

More than half (59 per cent) say they are struggling to afford to keep their home warm, with one in four (29 per cent) cutting back on using essential equipment to save money,

Josie Armstrong from Ballyclare with Paige, 6, who has mitochondrial disease. The family have really struggled with increasing costs and in February were evicted from their home

In response, the charity has announced that it will distribute £299 hundred thousand pounds in emergency financial support to disabled households this month, adding to the half-a-million pounds it distributed last year

Next Tuesday (7 March), ahead of the Spring Budget, disabled people and families will visit 10 Downing Street to hand-in a petition of 80 thousand signatures, calling for further support during this crisis.

Sense, has announced that it will provide emergency financial support to disabled households, in response to its latest research, published today (March 2), that shows the impact of the worsening cost-of-living crisis on disabled people.

Energy costs remain the biggest worry for disabled households, with over half (59 per cent) of all disabled people across the UK saying they are struggling to afford to keep their home warm, and one in four (29 per cent) cutting back on using essential specialist equipment, such as ventilators, nebulisers and electric hoists.

More than a third (35 per cent) of disabled people said that they fear their energy supplier will try and move them to a prepayment meter, amid reports of forceable installations in the homes of vulnerable people.

The bleak outlook has prompted Sense to announce further financial support to families caring for loved ones with complex disabilities.

A thousand families from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive a two-hundred-pound grant from Sense this month to help them with extra costs.

It follows payments of five hundred pounds that the charity made to a thousand families last year.

Richard Kramer, cense chief executive, said: “The crisis is worsening for disabled children, adults and their families, and the government isn’t doing enough to help them.

"Even before this crisis, disabled households were under pressure, many in poverty, less likely to be in full-time employment, and facing additional disability related costs. Now with costs continuing to spiral, they’re telling us they’re at breaking-point.

“No-parent should be going without food to feed their disabled son or daughter, be forced to switch off essential medical equipment, or confine their heating to one room in the house just to keep their children warm.

"Sadly, this has become the new normal for so many disabled households across the country.

“The emergency financial support we’re providing to families will help to plug the gap and ease the pressure on them, but we recognise the support will only reach a fraction of disabled households that actually need it.”

Six-year-old Paige, from Ballyclare in Co Antrim, has Mitochondrial disease. Because of her condition, she is often in and out of hospital - trips her dad, Mark, accompany her on, while mum, Josephine, stays at home and cares for the other children.

This affects the family’s income, as Mark does not get paid for the time he’s not working.

The family have been affected hugely by the increasing costs and the pressure on them has continued to get worse.

In February, the family were evicted from their home due to a rent increase they couldn’t afford.

They now live in temporary accommodation. Josie said that moving and the change associated with that stressed Paige who has been having seizures almost every day since. Her mobility has also been affected.

The temporary accommodation isn’t accessible for Paige who is a wheelchair user, and so the family have to carry her up the stairs. There have also been issues with the heating and mould in the house.

Josie said: “Things are still tough for us, and we don’t know how long we’ll be in this temporary accommodation. The government needs to do more to help disabled people and their families, they don’t know what it’s like.