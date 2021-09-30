Doug Beattie slams threats against Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann, calls for social media giants to ‘clamp down’

In a statement, he said: “Free speech is a cornerstone of a democratic society. However free speech does not extend to making threats against public figures including politicians. It is deplorable. People can disagree with each other, but where that disagreement means that people are directly threatened or intimidated then the law must step in and take action. It is also beholden on all politicians to be mindful of their language. What politicians say can stir up some of the most sinister elements in our society.”

He continued: “In the last few days, my friend and colleague Robin Swann has been contacted by the PSNI in relation to threats made against him and now has to review his security arrangements again. What sort of society are we becoming where Northern Ireland`s Health Minister is now having to deal with yet more threats and intimidation? This isn`t the first time Robin has had to deal with this. He has received death threats in the last eighteen months against both him and his family, and now this latest threat. In the last 24 hours, I have read yet more vile online comments directed at Robin.” Mr Beattie added: “Not only is Robin Northern Ireland`s Health Minister, he is also a husband and a father. Until you walk in his shoes through the midst of the worst public health crisis that has faced our society in a hundred years, maybe consider what you say and how you say it. Be it Robin Swann, a nurse or domestic, a doctor or a porter, the NHS is a team top to bottom and a threat to one is a threat to all. Robin Swann stepped up to take this job when others didn`t. I have seen up close his commitment and dedication to the NHS and its staff, and indeed the toll that the role has taken on him personally.