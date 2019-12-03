DUP and SF not prepared for scrutiny, says Nolan

The two parties which were responsible for the Department of Health for most of the last decade are refusing to put themselves forward for scrutiny of their manifesto on the Nolan Show, Stephen Nolan has said.

The broadcaster said that the UUP, SDLP and Alliance had all agreed to be interviewed about their manifestos on his programme but the DUP and Sinn Féin had “yet to confirm a date” – with just over a week until the election.

Mr Nolan said that one of the major areas on which he would question the parties would be on the health crisis but that the DUP had said that its director of communications John Robinson was “thinking about it”. The veteran broadcaster said: “Sinn Féin are thinking about it too and were very interested as to whether the DUP or any other political party were doing it”.

The DUP has for several years been boycotting Mr Nolan since his coverage of the RHI scandal, though some DUP members have broken ranks.