DUP leader Arlene Foster presents £2k cheque on visit to Larne charity

The Mae Murray Foundation in Larne has received a £2,000 boost from the DUP.

Party leader Arlene Foster, who is also First Minister and East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons MLA presented a cheque from donations received at last year’s DUP conference on a visit to the charity’s headquarters at Willowbank Business Park in the Co Antrim town.

Mrs Foster said: “The Mae Murray Foundation provides guidance and facilities to ensure that everyone is included in play.

“They have inclusive beach facilities around Northern Ireland and they’re working with many of our local councils to make sure that all of our population can enjoy and be included in our public spaces.

“In our manifesto, we pledged to make sure that we had play parks across Northern Ireland that were inclusive and dealt with all abilities, so I am very pleased to visit and present our donation to the foundation. I hope this small gesture will help Mae Murray with their important work.”

The charity has been set up to allow people of all ages and abilities to take part in activities, experience the world and enjoy friendship together in an inclusive environment.

Mr Lyons, who is also a junior minister in the Executive, said: “Mae Murray Foundation do important work not just here in Mid and East Antrim but right across Northern Ireland.

“They are not just interested in creating separate spaces for people with disabilities, their whole ethos is to do with inclusion and as a Party we’re delighted to be able to help them in this way.”

The Mae Murray Foundation said it was delighted to welcome Mrs Foster and Mr Lyons and “for the opportunity to highlight the barriers and challenges faced by our members and families”.