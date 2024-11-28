DUP MP makes appeal to reject assisted dying ahead of crunch debate and vote in House of Commons

​A DUP MP and a Catholic archbishop were among those speaking out against the assisted dying bill ahead of a key debate on it on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann, said that whenever similar bills have been tried elsewhere, their “scope has widened” to make more and more people eligible for help in killing themselves.

It is expected Friday’s debate in the House of Commons will result in a vote – and if so, the DUP’s input could prove crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group Right to Life UK (which usually campaigns against abortion, and is now campaigning against assisted dying) has tallied up the positions of all MPs on the issue.

Carla Lockhart MP (photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press)

According to its research, as of 9pm on Thursday night there were 203 MPs known to be in favour of the bill and 200 known to be against.

The positions of the rest were not yet known.

It lists all five DUP MPs as being opposed to the bill, plus Jim Allister of the TUV and independent Alex Easton, whilst Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has likewise come out against it, saying: “I have been lobbied strongly by doctors, disability groups, thousands of people in Lagan Valley to oppose this and I will do so.”

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood is reportedly in favour of it (the position of fellow SDLP MP Claire Hanna is not known).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

fdsafd

Right to Life UK is forecasting that the result will be 290 for the bill, 285 against, and 60 abstentions.

A tally by the PA news agency, as of Thursday evening, indicated about 100 MPs had signalled their intention to support the bill, with about 80 saying they will oppose it.

In a statement on Thursday night Ms Lockhart said: “Many of those who have indicated support for this bill do so because they believe it is a compassionate alternative to the great suffering faced by many people towards the end of their life.

“A desire to reduce suffering must motivate everyone, but without properly addressing issues in palliative care it is wrong to press people towards ending their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our health service must be focused on protecting life, and on protecting the vulnerable.

“It is a reality that in every case where assisted suicide has been introduced elsewhere, its scope has widened beyond the often, narrow focus of its initial introduction.

“It will be those who are most marginalised and who have the fewest resources who are likely to feel most pressure to remove the ‘burden’ they may feel they have become.

“The safeguards included within the bill, whilst bureaucratic and placing a significant burden on the legal system, lack detail on how they will make a real difference to prevent the kind of coercion or pressure which will inevitably form part of the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is tempting to portray Friday’s vote as somehow bringing a line under this issue.

“If MPs decide to back the legislation there can be no doubt however that it will actually be the start of a very long process over years and even decades that will see many more people ending their life rather than receiving the care they deserve.”

The bill only applies to England and Wales, but if enacted it is expected to add impetus to calls for similar measures in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

An appeal was issued by Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin yon Thursday, urging all Northern Irish MPs to reject the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “For all those who cherish a culture of life across these islands, the introduction of law to permit assisted suicide is an affront to a safe and protective society …

“As a society we are defined by the extent to which we care for our most vulnerable persons including those suffering from disabilities, terminal illness or otherwise nearing the end of life.

“While this is a Gospel imperative, it is noteworthy that medical and healthcare professionals are also gravely concerned at an evolving political ideology which would interfere with their calling to ‘do no harm’ and which would legally erode the right to life at all stages.”